Latest WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Numbers Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE WrestleMania tickets are selling more slowly this year, and the company is exploring promotions and strategies to boost ticket sales.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as of February 13th, Night One of WrestleMania 42 has sold 36,964 tickets, while Night Two has sold 36,737 tickets.

In contrast, WrestleMania 41 had over 44,000 tickets sold for both nights at the same point last year. Meltzer also noted that approximately 700 tickets have been sold since the CM Punk and Roman Reigns promo made their match official. This figure includes both paid tickets and complimentary tickets.

Meltzer stated that WWE has significantly reduced the number of complimentary tickets provided to family and friends, although some of the company’s business partners still receive comped tickets. Regardless, this number is relatively small, especially considering that match announcements usually lead to a surge in ticket sales.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that slower ticket sales are partly due to higher ticket prices. WWE has raised prices considerably during the TKO era, which benefits its profits but can negatively impact attendance. He noted that tourism in Las Vegas has decreased, with a reported 9.2% drop from December 2024 to December 2025, including a 23% decline from Canada.

Meltzer also mentioned that another factor contributing to the slower ticket sales is the creative direction of the shows. While the creative plans have not directly impacted sales—with only one match officially announced—WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, has been making several changes to their plans, as previously reported. He noted that the decline in ticket sales is a significant factor in the card’s re-evaluation.

There has been frustration with a game plan that was established but later changed, and could change again.

One individual involved in the creative process stated that they should stick to the current plan because it is solid. Although WWE has not made an official announcement, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk essentially confirmed on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast that his match with Roman Reigns will headline Night Two.

It was previously reported that WWE held a meeting earlier this week to address the WrestleMania 42 ticket sales situation. Various departments were tasked with developing promotions and strategies to increase ticket sales and overall momentum for the show.

WWE is reportedly planning to maintain the current ticket prices for the time being.