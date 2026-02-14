Report: WWE NXT Atlanta Show Facing Venue Change

As PWMania.com previously reported, the episode of WWE NXT scheduled for February 27th is set to take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, where Sol Ruca will challenge Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

However, according to PWInsider.com, the event is likely to be moved back to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The report indicated that this decision is due to a local permitting issue. In the past, WWE used a nearby parking lot for its production trucks during Center Stage shows, but that area has now been sold, making it more challenging to manage production at the venue. Additionally, extra permits are now required to park their production trucks there.

While the show has not yet been officially announced as moving, an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Center Stage has hosted several wrestling events, and MLW will hold its Fusion TV tapings at this venue in March.

There is currently no information on whether those tapings will be affected, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.