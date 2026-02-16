Matt Hardy Teases More WWE Moments For The Hardy Boyz

Pro wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy, discussed various topics, including future WWE appearances for himself and Jeff Hardy, in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.

Matt Hardy said, “We’re in constant negotiations with WWE about doing some more stuff. We will do more with them… It was very important to us to stay at TNA as opposed to becoming a WWE full-time act [again]. In TNA, we’re going to be put in a position to succeed, and we can contribute, and we can help the company grow and be better. And the relationship with WWE has been great. Anytime we’ve interacted with Shawn Michaels, he was absolutely awesome – Triple H, whoever, we’ve got along with everybody really good. I think you’re going to see some more cool Hardy Boyz moments in WWE before it’s all said and done in 2026.”

On The Righteous:

“Windham [Bray Wyatt] would have loved to have been able to sink his teeth into Vinnie and Dutch, no doubt. The thing I really enjoy the most about them is how committed they are to the bit, and that’s what’s important whenever you’re playing a character in pro wrestling. You really have to become that character, especially when the red light is on.”