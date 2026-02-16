Oba Femi Explains How His Trash-Talking Style Developed In WWE

WWE star Oba Femi appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including how he developed his trash-talking style against opponents.

Femi said, “I mean, very organically. It wasn’t something that was planned. It was definitely like a, you know, say what you mean, mean what you say ordeal. So, that’s just how I was feeling. And that’s how I’m feeling right now. Like all the boys know, like when it comes down, you know, you’re dying tonight. You know, you already you already you know the business. You already have the heads up. It’s going to be a hard night in front of you. Tough night. Good. Very good night’s sleep, tough night of recovery. So just just just bite the bullet, you know, do your thing, but you’re dying tonight.”

On what’s next for him and if he will compete at Elimination Chamber:

“I know a lot of people’s question is Oba ready for you know the next big thing, the next big stage? Is he ready for the Chamber? But the real question is is the Chamber ready for Oba Femi? Because like a lot of times too, it’s not just that we’re looking for a spot for Oba, you know, where to plug him in. The truth is like not everybody wants to be plugged in, you know, not everybody because the boys know, they know what that entails like I said earlier, you know. So wherever I can, wherever I can fit, I will dominate. I will execute, and it will be great. It will be good. So they know what to do. They’ll figure it out.”

On chasing moments over material things:

“No, there’s no there’s no — I’m not as materialistic of a person. I mean, I’ll get myself nice things, but there’s no like one purchase that’s like, oh, I’ve been dying to have this. Um, I think my success is more enjoyed by the people around me, if I’m being honest, than exactly me myself. My huge pay bump is not it doesn’t necessarily mean that, you know, anything is necessarily going to change, but it’s good to know that, like, there’s nothing that can phase me anymore financially. So, but then yeah, there’s nothing. I just take care of my family back home, you know. Now we live here, now we can live here, you know, like that’s really what it is. We used to be able to do this; now we can do this. That’s what Femi’s thing is. What I really chase is, you know, the moments in the ring and the accolades and the gold and all that stuff. So I’m not really — there’s no one purchase that has, you know, been on my mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)