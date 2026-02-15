Bianca Belair Reacts To Montez Ford’s Viral “Weight Gain” Clip

After months away from in-ring competition, The Street Profits — Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — resurfaced in late January 2026 at a WWE NXT live event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ford quickly became a talking point online after a clip circulated showing him yelling, “I got my weight up,” while struggling to remove his entrance jacket.

The moment sparked light-hearted discussion among fans about his noticeably bulked-up physique.

Oh my. It’s actually him 😩. pic.twitter.com/EVlBXxonfT — The Pink Ninja (@pinkkuei) February 7, 2026

His wife, Bianca Belair, leaned into the conversation with humor. In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Belair playfully addressed the chatter surrounding Ford’s size increase.

“Sorry for the (weight)… lol wait. I been feeding him good so I thought I would feed yall too. Happy Valentine’s Day -The Crawfords”

Belair’s tongue-in-cheek message quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans enjoying the couple’s playful dynamic. While Ford’s physical transformation drew attention, it also fueled speculation about a potential renewed push for The Street Profits heading deeper into WrestleMania season.