Oba Femi Teases Future Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE star Oba Femi was featured on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he shared insights about his experience in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match against Brock Lesnar.

Femi said, “So, it’s a very uh there’s so much nuance to that moment because there’s there’s there’s one thing to have buzz online, but a lot of times buzz online doesn’t necessarily translate to what the casual crowd or the live crowd really wants. So, at the beginning stages of the face off me and Brock know that based on you know our reaction we both have the understanding that wait there might be something here there might be something here oh they’re getting louder they’re getting louder it’s rumbling we have something so in that moment you have that like mental agreement like yes we know we have something so let’s not give away too much right now you know what I mean so uh I’m glad he got the reaction, I’m glad the IWC desires actually translates to the live crowd and what the casual fans want to see. And that’s that’s that’s an amazing realization. So, we have something there. It’s a big money fight. We’re not going to, you know, blow our load on, you know, just a Rumble interaction. There’s so much more that can happen there. So, you know, we’ll see down the line.”

On whether he interacted or talked to Lesnar before the match:

“I mean, yes. I got to interact with him, but not uh not not too much on the wrestling because it was always designed to be a teaser. Yeah, just to see, you know, how you know the people react to it. That’s what a lot of wrestling is. It’s not like everyone just knows because a lot of times it’s just like, let’s do this. Let’s plant this seed. Let’s see what the crowd does. And based off of what the crowd does, that’s going to be our next move. So, there wasn’t too much interaction, like it was just a face-off. It was a teaser. We knew what it was from the jump. Now, we know we have something, like we really have something. And I think going from here now, we have we’ll probably have more interaction down the line.”

