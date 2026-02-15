Ricky Morton Addresses Potential Ric Flair Match

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair recently participated in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing event, where he discussed various topics, including an offer he received for a match against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton. Flair mentioned that he was considering the match before negotiations fell through due to financial reasons.

Later, Flair took to his official Twitter (X) account to announce that he will never wrestle again.

Recently, Morton also shared his thoughts on Twitter (X), suggesting that he is still open to the idea of having another match with Flair.

Morton wrote, “As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair. Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever. & if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms. It would either be in a @GCWrestling_ or @nwa wrestling ring.”

Flair’s last wrestling match took place in July 2022, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Meanwhile, Ricky Morton continues to compete on the independent circuit. His most recent match was a six-man tag team contest at an MWA event, where he partnered with Alan Lyric and Alex Gretzky to defeat the team known as Doomsday, which consisted of Tanner Renken, The Siev, and Austin Ray.

As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair.

Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever. — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 14, 2026