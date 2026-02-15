Tony D’Angelo And Wife Expecting First Child

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo and his wife, Isabella Borini, a former track and soccer athlete, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. The couple also shared several photos of their ultrasound.

D’Angelo has been part of WWE NXT since 2021. He is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time North American Champion, and a former winner of the NXT Heritage Cup. After a five-month hiatus last year, D’Angelo returned to television during the Deadline Premium Live Event in December 2025, where he attacked the winner of the 2025 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Je’Von Evans.

He also attacked North American Champion Ethan Page on the December 9 episode of NXT.

D’Angelo is scheduled to face Cutler James of DarkState on the February 17 episode of NXT.