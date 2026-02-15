Kelly Kincaid Moved To WWE Alumni Section

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE NXT backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid announced on her Twitter (X) account on Friday, February 6, that she will no longer be under contract with the company as of Saturday, February 14.

When a user on X asked Kincaid whether she chose not to renew her WWE deal, she responded that she wasn’t given the option.

Recently, Kincaid’s profile has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

Kincaid joined WWE in February 2022, starting as an interviewer for NXT Level Up. Before her time in WWE, she worked on the independent circuit as an announcer and also competed in ROH under the name Quinn McKay.

Kincaid is in a relationship with Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince, who is currently sidelined due to an injury and recovering from neck fusion surgery.

The couple welcomed their first child in September 2024.