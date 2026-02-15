Paul Heyman Issues Warning To Tom Brady

Paul Heyman has officially inserted himself into the ongoing war of words between Tom Brady and Logan Paul, escalating what was already a headline-grabbing back-and-forth.

On February 15, 2026, Heyman took to social media with a direct warning to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“If @TomBrady thinks @NikkiGlaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what @LoganPaul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live @WWE audience on @Netflix!”

The comment references Brady’s much-publicized roast, where comedian Nikki Glaser delivered several viral shots at the NFL legend. Heyman’s message made it clear that he believes a WWE verbal exchange would be far more ruthless.

The tension between Brady and Paul intensified on Valentine’s Day after Paul tagged Brady in a wrestling clip, challenging his athleticism. Brady quickly fired back, quipping, “You know we’re not playing flag gymnastics, right?” The exchange continued a narrative that began during Super Bowl week when Brady described WWE as “cute” while discussing the pressure of NFL competition.

Paul later responded in an interview with Sports Illustrated, poking fun at Brady’s 2000 NFL Combine performance and boldly claiming that most NFL stars would struggle to handle the physical and performance demands of a WWE ring.

The timing is notable. Both men are set to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Brady will captain Team USA, while Paul competes for the opposing side, adding another competitive layer to the rivalry.

With Heyman now publicly backing his client and amplifying the tension, speculation has grown about whether Brady could make a WWE appearance. At this time, however, there are no confirmed reports indicating that Brady is scheduled for any WWE involvement.