WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Chelsea Green Is A Main Eventer

Michael Hayes raised eyebrows during season two of WWE: Unreal when he commented on Chelsea Green’s role within the company. Hayes praised her entertainment value but suggested she was not positioned to be in the same role as Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton, adding that Green’s job was to help elevate talent in those spots.

That assessment didn’t sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi strongly pushed back against the idea that Chelsea should be limited to a supporting role. In his view, Chelsea Green has everything required to be positioned at the top of the card.

“I feel 100% that Chelsea Green is a main eventer,” Rikishi stated.

He emphasized that Green’s ability has never been the issue. Instead, he pointed to creative direction and presentation as the determining factors in whether she reaches that next level. Rikishi argued that if WWE invested in her the same way they invest in someone like Charlotte Flair, the results would speak for themselves.

“It’s not that Chelsea can’t do the work. It’s not that Chelsea is not a prime talent performer. But the thing is how you’re writing stuff for this girl. Give Chelsea a fair opportunity. Build Chelsea up as much as you would give a Charlotte Flair an opportunity. Give Chelsea that big, crazy entrance. I mean, really put it all out for her and don’t worry about the work. Let her do that. She’s got that on point.”

Rikishi also addressed the cycle of using strong performers to consistently “do jobs” in order to elevate others, warning that such booking can prevent a talent from ever truly breaking through. He suggested that sometimes protecting a wrestler is more important than keeping them constantly on television.

“If you don’t have anything for her, put her on the shelf for a second. Let it marinate. But when that time comes — because you know just in case that angle doesn’t go through or that person gets hurt — you have a person like Chelsea Green waiting right here.”

Rikishi closed his comments by making it clear that his support is both professional and personal, stating that Chelsea holds a very special place in his heart.

The debate ultimately highlights a larger conversation about how WWE defines main event potential — whether through in-ring performance, character work, presentation, or creative positioning — and whether Chelsea Green’s ceiling has truly been tested.