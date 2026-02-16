Bianca Belair Undergoing Surgery For Broken Finger

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bianca Belair has been out of in-ring action since her match at WrestleMania 41, where she sustained multiple fractures to her finger.

Belair recently shared an update on her Instagram stories, noting that she is scheduled to undergo surgery on her broken finger today, February 16th.

Although Belair has not competed in the ring since WrestleMania, she did make a television appearance at WWE Evolution, where she served as the referee for the No Holds Barred Match between WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Belair played a crucial role in the feud between Cargill and Naomi, as she was caught in the middle after it was revealed that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill to become Belair’s partner as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In the week leading up to Cargill’s return at Elimination Chamber 2025, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day defeated Belair and Naomi for the titles.

Belair ultimately won her match at Elimination Chamber and then went on to WrestleMania, where she sustained the injury that has kept her out of action since.