Backstage Update On AEW’s Growing Roster

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW has recently added several new talents to both its men’s and women’s rosters.

These additions include Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Idolo, The Rascalz, Zayda Steel, Alec Price, Jake Doyle, Máscara Dorada, Persephone, Hechicero, Jordan Oliver, Maya World, and Hyan. It appears that the company has no plans to slow down.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to the situation indicate that AEW has already signed several more talents, although these acquisitions have yet to be announced.

At Grand Slam: Australia, Lena Kross made a surprising appearance, attacking the Babes of Wrath after their successful defense of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Following her impressive performance, Khan announced on Twitter (X) that Kross is now an official member of the AEW roster.