Tony Khan Announces Lena Kross Is ‘All Elite’

During Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia special, the current AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath (TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), successfully defended their titles against Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.

After the match, as Nightingale and Cameron celebrated with their championships, the top Australian wrestler, Lena Kross, made a surprise appearance. She stunned the champions by taking out Cameron with a TKO Cutter and then imposing her will on Nightingale. Bayne followed up with a powerful Spear on Nightingale. Together, Bayne, Kross, and Ford posed in the ring, officially establishing their alliance on AEW television.

Shortly after her impressive display at Grand Slam: Australia, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his Twitter (X) account that Kross has officially signed with the company and is now considered “All Elite.”

Khan wrote, “After she arrived at #AEWGrandSlam Australia tonight in dominant fashion, now it’s official: @lena_kross is All Elite!”

In a report from December 2025 by Fightful Select, it was revealed that Kross had already signed with AEW. Kross made her AEW debut on the episode of Collision that aired on July 31, 2025, where she faced former AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and lost in singles competition.