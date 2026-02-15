Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The AEW World Champion, MJF, will have a face-to-face meeting with “Hangman” Adam Page. Additionally, The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will compete in tag team action.

Also previously announced for the show is “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, who will face Swerve Strickland for the first time ever in singles action.

