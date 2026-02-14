Tommaso Ciampa Tops AEW’s Most-Watched Videos For January 2026

AEW recently released the list of its top ten most-watched videos for January 2026 on the company’s official YouTube page, with Tommaso Ciampa’s highly anticipated debut topping the list. Ciampa, who publicly announced his exit from WWE in advance, made his move to AEW sooner than many fans had anticipated.

In his debut, the “Psycho Killer” captured the TNT Championship from Mark Briscoe but lost it just 11 days later to Kyle Fletcher. Despite this brief reign, Ciampa has expressed his intention to spend the final decade of his career with AEW.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Swerve Strickland is prominently featured in the top ten, with highlights from his match against Andrade, his tag team battle alongside Adam Page against HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs, and his promo with Page and Kenny Omega all making the cut. Andrade’s return is also notable, coming in at number 5.

Below is the complete list with their respective numbers:

1. Tommaso Ciampa debuts – 784,000

2. Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders angle on 1/17 Collision – 185,000

3. Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs on 1/7 – 184,000

4. Andrade vs. Strickland highlights – 170,000

5. Young Bucks save Jack Perry and Andrade returns – 165,000

6. MJF promo after the Bandido match – 150,000

7. Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin – 137,000

8. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla highlights – 124,000

9. Willow Nightingale celebration – 116,000

10. Kenny Omega, Adam Page and Swerve Strickland promo – 113,000