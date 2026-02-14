AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 2/11/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 604,000 viewers, achieving a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. These numbers do not include viewership from HBO Max.

This viewership is down 7.65% from the previous week’s total of 654,000 viewers and down 20% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the same demographic. Despite the decline, the latest episode still recorded the best rating since the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite, which also garnered a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Additionally, this episode’s total audience was the lowest since the January 21st episode, which had 498,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-40 demographic and 575,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.171 in the key 18-49 demographic and 618,000 viewers for the same period in 2026.

The show was headlined by Kris Statlander defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against the new champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, in a Strap Match.