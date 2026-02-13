Mercedes Mone Addresses AEW Hiatus

Mercedes Mone hasn’t appeared on AEW television since dropping the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at the end of 2025, and she’s now opened up about her absence.

In a recent Instagram post, Moné revealed that she’s been deliberately stepping away from TV to focus on her physical recovery and overall well-being. According to the former champion, the time off has been about healing her body so she can return to the ring at a higher level than ever before.

She noted that she still has multiple championships to defend in March, making it clear that her hiatus from AEW does not mean she’s stepping away from wrestling entirely. Moné emphasized that she wants to feel good “inside and outside,” highlighting the importance of both physical alignment and mental clarity during this period.

As part of her recovery process, Moné shared that she traveled to Cancun, Mexico for stem cell treatment at RejuvStem, a clinic she says was recommended by several colleagues who experienced positive results. She also referenced spending time at the “House of Sun,” stating that her back and neck have felt significantly improved.

While there’s no confirmed date for her return to AEW programming, her comments suggest that this is a strategic reset rather than an extended absence. With multiple titles still in her possession and March commitments looming, Moné appears to be positioning herself for a strong and fully healed comeback.