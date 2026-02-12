Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated singles match, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will face Swerve Strickland for the first time ever. This matchup was established during an in-ring confrontation between the two on Wednesday’s show in the opening segment. The tension originated from last week when Strickland attempted to prevent a screwdriver attack on Omega during Omega’s match with Andrade El Idolo. Unfortunately for him, the attack backfired, allowing El Idolo to secure the victory.

During their recent confrontation, Strickland claimed that he used his position as an executive vice president to place himself in contention for the AEW World Championship. Omega denied this claim and reminded Strickland of his longstanding and intense feud with Hangman Page, who is Omega’s close friend. Their heated exchange escalated into a brawl that spilled through the crowd and off the stage. At the end of the show, it was announced that the two will face off against each other next week, marking the first bout confirmed for that episode of AEW Dynamite.

