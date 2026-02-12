AEW Announces House Rules Lineup For Australia Live Event

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced the lineup for its House Rules show, a non-televised live event taking place in Australia this weekend.

In the first match, Jon Moxley will team up with his Death Riders stablemate Marina Shafir to face Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm. This match will precede a Hair vs. Hair Match where Cassidy and Storm will battle Shafir and Wheeler Yuta at Grand Slam: Australia.

The second bout features Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor teaming up as the Brawling Birds against an unannounced team. Notably, the Brawling Birds came to the rescue after the new AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla was attacked by her Triangle of Madness allies Skye Blue and Julia Hart, who were targeting now-former champion Kris Statlander.

The AEW House Rules event will take place on Sunday, February 15th, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. There’s no word yet on whether the show will be released on YouTube or HBO Max at a later date. This marks AEW’s first house show since the House Rules tour in June 2023. The inaugural House Rules event was held in Jacksonville, Florida, in April 2021.