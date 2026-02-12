AEW Makes Another Announcement Regarding ALL IN: London 2026

AEW issued the following press release on Thursday morning:

RECORD BREAKING AEW ALL IN: LONDON RETURNS TO WEMBLEY STADIUM AUGUST 2026

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 20 WITH PRE-REGISTRATION AVAILABLE NOW VIA ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2026.

LONDON – February 12, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that tickets for AEW All In: London will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20 at 10AM GMT via Live Nation.co.uk. AEW All In: London takes place over the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, August 30 live from Wembley Stadium. Pre-registration for tickets is now open via ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2026.

AEW All In: London 2026 returns to Wembley Stadium after making global history at the iconic venue. In 2023, the inaugural show set the all-time record for attendance at a professional wrestling event, drawing 81,035 fans from around the world, from more than 70 countries. The event became a worldwide cultural moment, as fans from across the globe came together in London for a night of unforgettable, stadium-scale spectacle. Last year, AEW All In: Texas, marked the event’s first domestic stop and became AEW’s highest grossing and attended event ever held in the United States.

Now, AEW brings its signature high-impact action and must-see moments back to Wembley Stadium for the third time, promising another landmark live entertainment experience for fans of all ages.

Previous events have delivered some of the most talked-about events in recent history, blending high-stakes matches, standout title defences and chaotic spectacles along with multiple hard-hitting championship bouts that kept fans buzzing long after the shows end. This year promises to be no different as AEW All In prepares to deliver intense matches, star-studded cards and unpredictable brawls that will showcase that AEW is truly where the best wrestle.

In recent years, AEW All In: London has transformed Wembley Stadium into a global stage for spectacle – a thunderous, star-studded celebration where sport collides with theatre on a scale few live events can rival. Tens of thousands of fans from around the world have packed the iconic venue, creating an atmosphere closer to a World Cup final or major music festival than a traditional wrestling show.

AEW All In: London as delivered a succession of unforgettable moments including bringing UK AEW Star Will Ospreay into the global ring on home turf; Bryan Danielson risking his career in a dramatic, hard-fought battle against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship; and headline-making females stars such as Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale and others. Together, these moments reinforce AEW All In as a true spectacle – blending elite athletic competition with world-class entertainment on an unprecedented scale.

And while the action satisfies the most passionate wrestling fans, AEW All In has proven it’s far more than that – it’s a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle for anyone who loves gripping drama, explosive action and unforgettable live entertainment.

Additional information regarding AEW All In: London will be announced in the near future.

