MJF Gives Unfiltered Thoughts On CM Punk Being A Hypocrite, Reveals Dream Matches In WWE

As noted, MJF appeared on the February 12 episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

In addition to the highlights we published from the interview earlier today, where MJF spoke about WWE still being interested in him, the reigning AEW World Champion also spoke highly of two WWE Superstars while discussing his dream match opponents, and shared his unfiltered thoughts on CM Punk.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his thoughts on CM Punk: “I hope he’s able to enjoy what he’s accomplishing over there. I have no idea, because the things that he said in my company do go against the things that he’s saying now. Some people might say that’s hypocritical. That’s not my place.”

On his rivalry with Punk before he left AEW for a WWE: “All I know is, since I’ve jumped into pro wrestling, I’ve been saying the same thing since the jump. My tune has not changed. I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I’m better than you and you know it. I also won’t sit here and lie to you and tell you that I didn’t learn so much through my hatred of that man. I learned the difference between good and great. That’s what I learned. Now, do I like him? Again, I’ll reiterate: no. I wouldn’t p*ss on him if he was on fire to put that fire out. But I’m not going to sit here and pretend I didn’t learn from him.”

On his dream match opponents: “[Roddy] Piper’s always going to be the answer. Alive? I think this answer is going to shock people, because also I will say I can’t pick people that are retired. John [Cena] would have been my answer, but he’s retired. So I’m going to say Kevin Steen. [Not Kevin Owens] No, I want Kevin Steen, the one that I watched in Ring of Honor. Not saying Kevin Owens isn’t spectacular. Kevin Owens is one of the best wrestlers in the world and it sucks that he’s hurt right now. It kills me. But Kevin Owens can’t exactly say some of the things that Kevin Steen was able to say back in the day. So I want Kevin Steen. That’s a dream match for me. I think that that would probably go down as one of the greatest matches of all time and one of the greatest promos of all time. I think I also have to say Seth Rollins, for sure.”

Watch the complete INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet interview with MJF via the YouTube player embedded below.