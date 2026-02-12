Tommaso Ciampa Reacts To AEW TNT Title Loss On Dynamite

This past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa faced Kyle Fletcher in a match for the TNT Championship but ultimately came up short.

Ciampa’s reign, which lasted only 11 days, ended when Fletcher delivered a Lariat followed by a Brainbuster, securing the pinfall victory.

After the unexpected loss, Ciampa took to his Instagram to share his thoughts. He made no excuses and said he would take one night to reflect on the defeat before getting back to work. Ciampa also congratulated Fletcher and hinted at a potential future showdown between the two.

Ciampa wrote, “11 days. I’ll give myself one day to reflect. One night to sit with my emotions. But when that sun rises, we get back to work. No excuses. No what-ifs. No regrets. Any given Sunday. AEW. Where the best wrestle. Congratulations, Kyle Fletcher! See you soon.”

Ciampa won the AEW TNT Championship in his debut match for the company. He defeated Mark Briscoe on the January 31st episode of Collision and successfully defended his title against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli last Saturday. It will be intriguing to see what lies ahead for The Psycho Killer in All Elite Wrestling.