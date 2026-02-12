AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/7/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 388,000 viewers and a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 21.14% from the previous week’s viewership of 492,000 and even from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demo. As always, Collision simulcasted on HBO Max, but its viewership numbers are not available.

The show was headlined by “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa defending the AEW TNT Championship against The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong in a 3-Way Match.