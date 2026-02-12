Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced the updated lineup for Grand Slam: Australia, scheduled for this weekend.

Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match.

Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Brody King. The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, is set to defend his title against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita.

In a high-stakes match, “Hangman” Adam Page will face Andrade El Idolo, representing the Don Callis Family, in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

In the women’s division, AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Warth (which includes AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will defend their titles against MegaBad, comprising “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Superbad” Penelope Ford.

Also announced for the event is a match featuring The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm, who will take on The Death Riders (Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) in a Loser Gets Their Head Shaved Match.

AEW Grand Slam Australia is set to take place on Saturday, February 14, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max, replacing that week’s episode of Collision.