Warner Bros. Discovery Denies Involvement In Brody King’s AEW Absence

Warner Bros. Discovery has pushed back strongly against reports suggesting the network played a role in keeping Brody King off AEW Dynamite.

In a statement issued to WrestlingNews.co, WBD flatly denied any involvement in creative or scheduling decisions related to King’s absence.

“Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King’s upcoming AEW schedule. Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false. Brody is scheduled to appear during the next AEW event, which will air this Saturday on TNT and HBO Max,” the company stated.

The denial comes after comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he claimed that the decision to keep King off television was made “from above” to avoid the possibility of renewed “F*ck ICE” chants from the live crowd. According to Meltzer, concerns allegedly centered around political optics, particularly in light of regulatory considerations tied to Warner Bros. Discovery’s reported acquisition deal involving Netflix.

Meltzer stated that executives did not want to risk additional chants that could potentially draw negative attention, especially given the broader business landscape. He emphasized that the call was not a Tony Khan decision but rather a corporate-level one.

However, WBD’s official response directly contradicts that narrative, asserting that it had no involvement whatsoever in King’s AEW schedule.

On the February 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, neither Brody King nor MJF appeared live in the arena. Instead, their upcoming AEW World Championship match at Grand Slam Australia was promoted through a video package. King earned the title opportunity after defeating MJF in a decisive match the previous week. During that broadcast, portions of the crowd chanted “F*ck ICE,” referencing King’s prior “Abolish ICE” shirt worn at wrestling events.

With WBD now publicly denying any interference, the situation remains a matter of conflicting reports. What is clear is that King is scheduled to appear on the upcoming AEW event airing Saturday on TNT and HBO Max, suggesting that whatever the reason for his absence from Dynamite, it was not due to network intervention—at least according to Warner Bros. Discovery.