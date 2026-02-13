Tommaso Ciampa Admits He Didn’t Know If He’d Land In AEW

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa appeared on Close-Up with Renee Paquette to discuss various topics, including his surprise at ending up in the company.

Ciampa said, “Yeah, I mean it certainly feels that way now. It’s one of them fun things too, where the unknown is terrifying. So I had no clue what the next step was to do that too, and I didn’t even know if I was going to land here. I wanted to, but I didn’t know.”

On getting emotional over his arrival in AEW:

“So there was a lot of emotions for six to eight weeks leading up to it. And it’s funny, like I’m an emotional guy. I’m super emotional. We always say with [his daughter] Willow, it’s like, ‘You can have big emotions, cry it out, whatever it is, you have it.’ And for me, it’s like if I have big, big matches or just, something I’m really looking forward to, I start to get it when I train. I’ll be doing my cardio and I start to just well [up]. And then I train, and I’m fine, but it’s it’s always that cardio. And I hadn’t had that in a bit. And as I was just approaching just the hope of maybe this is going to happen, like I would start to really feel it. And then once we actually discussed the entrance, and me and Mike Mansury started to piece together the silhouette, I remember being in the gym at my house and just kind of envisioning it, and literally like welling. And I was like, ‘Holy, — okay, wow.’ Which to me is a trigger that like we’re on to something.”

