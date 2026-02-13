AEW Renews “Johnny Loves Taya” For Season Two

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the renewal of Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie’s pro wrestling romantic comedy series, “Johnny Loves Taya,” for a second season.

The new episodes are set to premiere this Saturday, February 14th, at 12 PM ET on the company’s official YouTube channel, exactly one year after the first season’s debut.

The first season premiered on February 14th, 2025, and consisted of 10 episodes, totaling 57 minutes.

The episodes were also compiled into a single video, which was featured in the season two trailer.

The show has received view counts ranging from 16,000 to 64,000 per episode.