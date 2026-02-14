Jake Doyle Undergoes Surgery Following AEW Injury

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Jake Doyle sustained an injury during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match on the January 28th episode of Dynamite. Doyle and Mark Davis faced off against FTR for the titles, and during the match, Doyle tore his bicep after taking a DDT from Cash Wheeler on the apron.

He landed hard on the ring apron and was heard calling out that he had torn his bicep.

According to Fightful Select, Doyle underwent successful surgery this week to repair the bicep tear. At this time, there is no information on how long he may be sidelined.

Typically, recovery from bicep tear surgery requires about seven months out of action.

Doyle, previously known as Jake Something, signed with AEW at the beginning of the year and made his debut on the January 7th episode of Dynamite as a new member of the Don Callis Family.

The match in which he was injured marked only his second appearance for AEW.