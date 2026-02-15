Video: What Happened After AEW Grand Slam: Australia Went Off Air

During AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, Kyle Fletcher, known as “The Protostar” and a member of the Don Callis Family, successfully defended his TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration in a brutal Ladder Match in front of his hometown fans.

After the show concluded, Fletcher addressed the crowd, delivering a heartfelt speech. He also unveiled his brand-new custom-made title with a pink strap. Fletcher expressed his gratitude to the fans for attending and promised them that he would one day bring the AEW World Championship to Australia.

Fletcher said, “Thank you all for being here. I look forward to seeing you again next year. You guys are the best. I love you so much. AEW is the best company in the fucking world. I’ll represent it till the day I die. One day, it will be the world title around my waist, I promise you that.”