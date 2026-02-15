Identity Of Fan Who Kissed Andrade El Idolo Revealed

Andrade El Idolo found himself at the center of a viral moment during AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14, 2026, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

During his match against Hangman Adam Page, Andrade El Idolo briefly interacted with fans at ringside, creating a light-hearted but widely shared sequence online. Midway through the bout, a woman at the barricade asked Andrade for a selfie. As the photo was taken, she leaned in and kissed him on the cheek, drawing a big reaction from the crowd.

Fightful Select later confirmed that the woman involved was Aysha, a prominent Australian independent wrestler.

Aysha, 26, has built a strong reputation on the Australian wrestling scene. She trained at the Flatbacks Wrestling School, operated by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze. According to Cagematch, she has competed extensively in both singles and tag team competition and continues to expand her profile.

Her recent appearances include a match at PWA Black Label Colosseum 2026 on February 13, just one night before Grand Slam. She has also worked for ROH during their Australian tapings, competing against the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue), and was involved in a match against the debuting IInspiration.

Adding to the fun of the moment, Hangman Page briefly paused the match to shove Andrade aside and take a photo with Aysha himself, turning the exchange into a playful in-ring beat that the Sydney crowd clearly enjoyed.

Aysha is scheduled for another high-profile outing on February 28, 2026, where she will compete in a match involving former WWE star Indi Hartwell and Tarlee, further elevating her visibility following the viral AEW moment.