Cain Velasquez Released From Jail On Parole

According to a previous report, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE alumnus Cain Velasquez pleaded no contest in August 2024 to charges related to a shooting that occurred in February 2022.

In March of the previous year, Velasquez was sentenced to five years, which included three and a half years of time served.

Initially, he was eligible for parole in March of this year; however, POST Wrestling reported in December of last year that this date was pushed back to February 2026.

Recently, Velasquez took to Instagram to announce that he is scheduled for release on Sunday, February 15. He also mentioned exploring hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing seminar in the San Jose area. In his post, he shared that breathwork has been a powerful tool for him physically, mentally, and spiritually, and he wants to share it with others in a focused and intentional setting.

Velasquez was arrested in February 2022 after engaging in a car chase and shooting at a man accused of molesting his son at a daycare.

The high-speed chase involved him following a car that contained the accused sex offender, his stepfather, and his mother. Velasquez rammed his vehicle into theirs and fired multiple shots, but he missed the intended target and instead struck the stepfather. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion had a brief six-month stint in WWE, which included a match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

He suffered a knee injury and was released as part of the company’s pandemic-related cuts in April 2020.