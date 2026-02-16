AJ Lee Reacts To Being Playable In WWE 2K26

Top WWE star AJ Lee took to her Instagram Stories to react to being a playable character in WWE 2K26 for the first time since 2015. Lee also shared a photo of herself in the scanning booth.

Lee wrote, “Secretly got scanned for @wwegames a few months back. Game AJ looks so legit. 14-year-old AJ’s mind is still blown to go from Character Creation menu to an actual playable character in two different decades of 2k haha what is life”

WWE 2K26 is set to release on Sunday, March 15th, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam

This year’s game will feature cover star and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in the annual Showcase Mode. It will also introduce new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster matches.

The game has revamped its Reversals and Stamina system, expanded the Creation Suite to allow for 200 save slots, added stackable tables, and made Intergender Matches available across core game modes.

Three premium editions of the game will be available: the King of Kings Edition, the Attitude Era Edition, and the Monday Night Wars Edition. These editions will launch a week earlier than the main game, arriving on Friday, March 6th.