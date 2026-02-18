TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 2/12/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average of 254,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 5.39% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 241,000 and is consistent with the prior week’s rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demo. As always, these numbers do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+ streaming platforms.

These figures have defied the typical ratings trend, which usually sees initial viewership decline as some curious viewers decide it’s not for them. However, that hasn’t been the case with iMPACT thus far. The rating in the key 18-49 demo ties last week’s as the highest point for the show’s run on AMC and is the best for TNA iMPACT on any network since the January 20, 2022 episode on AXS TV. The total viewership surpassed last week’s numbers, marking the highest since the September 13, 2018 episode on POP TV, which drew 258,000 viewers.

TNA iMPACT lacks comparable ratings from previous years due to missing data for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a rating of 0.042 in the key 18-49 demographic and 208,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander, and Bear Bronson) facing off against TNA World Champion Mike Santana, Moose, and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.