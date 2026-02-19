TNA Announces Moose vs. Cedric Alexander Street Fight

TNA Wrestling has announced that Moose will face Cedric Alexander from The System in a Street Fight at their iMPACT TV tapings next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moose and Alexander competed last month on iMPACT, where Alexander pulled off a significant upset over Moose. This time, they will meet again, but under the stipulation of an Atlanta Street Fight.

The TNA iMPACT TV tapings will take place on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. Additionally, the March 5 episode of iMPACT will air live on AMC at 9 PM ET.