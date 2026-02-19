Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air tonight from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a tag team match, BDE and Rich Swann will face Sinner & Saint, consisting of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

Also announced for the show is TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, who will defend his title against NXT star Stacks in a rematch from their previous encounter at No Surrender.

Additionally, “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard will take on Jody Threat in a singles match.

Finally, Elijah will compete against Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a Guitar Case Casket Match.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.