Confirmed For March 5 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, which will air live on Thursday, March 5th, from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a TNA World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match, Brian Myers and Bear Bronson of The System will compete against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), BDE and Rich Swann, and Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams).

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.