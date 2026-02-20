Mike Santana Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety

TNA World Champion Mike Santana has reached a powerful milestone outside the ring, announcing that he is now three years sober.

Santana took to Instagram to reflect on his journey, revealing that he began his sobriety on February 16, 2023. To commemorate the occasion, he shared photos of his sobriety coin — a traditional symbol used in recovery programs to mark continued abstinence — along with a heartfelt message about his transformation.

“2/16/23 I took the first step to change my life and everyday since, I’ve been grateful for what this life has given me,” Santana stated. He admitted that there was a time when he believed he would never be “able to maneuver through life without drugs and alcohol.”

The reigning TNA World Champion described the process as ongoing and far from simple, emphasizing that recovery is built one day at a time. He explained that the challenges he faces now serve as fuel for growth, helping him develop “strength, knowledge, and character.” Santana concluded his message with a powerful reminder: “LOVE AND RESPECT YOURSELF. ITS THE ONLY WAY.”

Santana’s sobriety journey began during a pivotal stretch in his professional career. In June 2022, he suffered a serious knee injury during AEW’s Blood & Guts match, requiring surgery and an extended rehabilitation period. His decision to pursue sobriety in February 2023 came while he was sidelined from active competition — a time that ultimately became transformative both personally and professionally.

After returning to television later in 2023, Santana shifted his focus to singles competition. He parted ways with AEW in March 2024 and has since rebuilt momentum on the independent circuit before finding a new chapter in TNA Wrestling, where he now stands as World Champion. Throughout that run, Santana has openly referenced his personal growth and the changes he committed to during his time away from the spotlight.

Below is the full statement from Santana’s Instagram page:

“3 YEARS SOBER.

2/16/23 I took the first step to change my life and everyday since, I’ve been grateful for what this life has given me. Crazy to think that at one point, I thought I’d never be able to maneuver through life without drugs and alcohol. And I’d be lying if I said it was easy but nothing worth it in life is. It’s truly a day at a time and today, the challenges of life motivate me because it’s where strength, knowledge, and character is built.

LOVE AND RESPECT YOURSELF.

ITS THE ONLY WAY.

THANK YOU to everyone who’s taken this ride with me the last couple years.

#WeDoRecover”

PWMania.com congratulates Mike Santana on this incredible achievement and wishes him continued strength and success — both inside and outside the ring.