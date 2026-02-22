Updated Lineup For March 5 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has revealed an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to broadcast live on Thursday, March 5th, from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a highly anticipated match, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against “The Wanted Man,” Nic Nemeth.

Additionally, Moose will face off against Cedric Alexander from The System in a Street Fight. Mara Sadé is set to compete against Elayna Black in a singles match, and Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand will make his in-ring debut.

Previously announced for the show, Brian Myers and Bear Bronson of The System, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), BDE, Rich Swann, and Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) will clash in a TNA World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match.

