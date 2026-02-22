Backstage Reaction To Botches In Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Sean Ross Sapp was asked by a fan during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers about the mistakes that occurred in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on RAW this week, which featured Asuka, Bayley, and Natalya.

The match included several botched moves, including suplexes that landed awkwardly and a missed Doomsday Body Press.

According to Sapp, the errors were discussed backstage after the match; however, there has been no indication of any heat or issues arising from the problems. It seems to be a situation where things simply went wrong.

In the match, Asuka submitted Bayley with the Asuka Lock, allowing her to advance to the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the upcoming 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE).

This event is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.