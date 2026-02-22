CM Punk Shares Emotional Post About Larry

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk used his Instagram account to honor his late dog, Larry, on February 20th, marking the 10-year anniversary of the day he rescued him.
Punk wrote, “Happy gotcha day, or birthday. Today is ten years since we rescued Larry from @pawschicago and a good excuse to post these pics. That first one is such a favorite of mine. We tried to bring him everywhere and experience everything. Thank you to everyone who made a sign for him these last months. Thank you to all who bought some @piecechicago pizza in his name. Please consider adopting if you want a dog, and be careful in the streets, you never know who is lurking behind the hedges. Larry forever.”
Punk announced the sad news of Larry’s passing last December.
