Liv Morgan Explains Why She Appeared To Cry On WWE RAW

WWE star Liv Morgan discussed various topics with Going Ringside, including an incident where Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer yelled at her during a recent episode of RAW.

Morgan said, “Yeah. Luckily, I had Daddy Dom there to translate for me, you know, which actually, it hurt a little bit more hearing those words come from Dominik’s voice. But you know, honestly, I had like I don’t know if you could see it on the camera, but like a huge piece of dust like flew into my eye. A huge piece of dust flew into my eye and I was like, whoa. It seemed like I was crying at what she was saying, but this huge particle of dust like just hit me in the face.”

On why she feels attracted to Dominik Mysterio:

“You know, it could be the mullet. It could be the mustache. It could be the swag. Dominik is very He’s just a chill guy. He has a very cool confidence, quiet charisma. People try to replicate it, but they can’t. They just simply can’t do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)