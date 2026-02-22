CM Punk Reacts To Roman Reigns Choosing Him For WrestleMania 42

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk spoke to talkSPORT about various topics, including Roman Reigns selecting him for WrestleMania 42 and his relief over it, as it means he doesn’t have to worry about the Elimination Chamber.

Punk said, “I’ve just appreciated that he picked me, so I don’t have to pay any attention to the Elimination Chamber, and I don’t got to worry about who’s in that and who’s winning that. It’s champ problems. You know, like heading into Mania, being the champion is a lot of responsibility. I feel like it’s great, but it also to me kind of almost takes the target off my back. I don’t have to be in the Rumble. I don’t have to go through hell in the Chamber. So I’m doing my best to rest and recover all the little nagging things I got going on, and I’m sure I’ll see Roman at Mania.”

On his upcoming title match against Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber:

“But I got Finn first at Elimination Chamber. And I don’t take anybody lightly. And Finn is going to find out in my hometown why they love me so much.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)