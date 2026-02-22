CM Punk Addresses Drew McIntyre’s Criticism

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk spoke to talkSPORT about various topics, including Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who called him a “junkie” and claimed he made “a deal with the devil” to appear on the cover of WWE 2K26.

Punk said, “You know, it’s what everybody does. They got to talk about the cover athlete. They had to talk about the champ to stay relevant and say something interesting. I mean, has Drew ever been on the cover? Okay, so maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy. There’s a little bit of envy there, you know? I don’t know what else to say beyond that.”

On how he has no doubt that people in McIntyre’s native Scotland would buy the game if he made it on the cover:

“If Drew was on the cover, we could do the 15 staples on the top of his head that I put in his head in Hell in the Cell. Maybe that’ll sell covers. I don’t know. I don’t even think people in Scotland would buy it if Drew was on the cover.”

