AEW Collision Schedule Changed Due To NCAA March Madness

According to a press release from HBO Max, the March 21st episode of AEW Collision will be divided into two parts over two nights due to the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball March Madness tournament, which begins on March 17th.

The report indicated that the two one-hour episodes will be themed “Slam Dunk Saturday” and “Slam Dunk Sunday.” The first episode will air on Saturday, March 21st, at 11 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max. The second episode will follow on Sunday, March 22nd, also at 11 PM ET on both TNT and HBO Max.

Both episodes will be taped alongside the live March 18th Dynamite episode at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

AEW Dynamite will continue to air during its regular timeslot at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Last year, the full Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday episodes were available for AEW Plus subscribers on Sunday. It is not yet clear if the same arrangement will be made for AEW Plus subscribers this year.

Similar to last year’s events, this year’s episodes will be taped in advance during the AEW Dynamite taping on the Wednesday prior.