Darby Allin Says He Convinced Sting To Return To Live Matches

The partnership between Darby Allin and Sting is widely viewed as one of the most successful mentor-protégé relationships in modern wrestling — and according to Allin, it almost never happened the way fans remember it.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Allin revealed that he was the one who encouraged Sting to return to live in-ring competition after originally joining AEW for cinematic-style matches only.

Allin recalled visiting Sting at his home in Texas and realizing the Hall of Famer still had the physical ability to perform in front of a live audience. Rather than simply benefiting from Sting’s presence, Allin said his true motivation was ensuring the “Icon” had the opportunity to end his career on his own terms.

Their tag team match against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double or Nothing ultimately served as the proving ground.

Allin admitted that match was the “true test” — the moment to determine whether he had been “blowing smoke” about Sting still having what it takes to compete at a high level. After the bout, Sting reportedly told Allin he could not have done it without him — a moment Allin described as deeply validating.

“It was really nerve wracking at first, because that’s second year into AEW, and all you’re at that point, all you’re doing is you’re searching for validation if what you’re doing works, you know, because there’s so many different routes to take in the world of pro wrestling, you’re like, oh, maybe I got to change this to fit more mainstream or whatever it is. But first time I met him, I went into his trailer and he just looked at me, said, don’t change a single thing. And I was like, that’s the validation. It’s like, whoa. It’s cool. You know, the video, everything you’re doing, all the craziness, like, just do what you’re doing. You gotta remember he only came in to do cinematic matches. I look at him, ‘dude, why are we gonna do this for a cinematic match? You still have what it takes. Let’s do it live.’ I’m not lying to you. It’s not like me trying to get the rub from Sting like, ‘oh, I need this.’ I generally wanted that man’s career to end on his own terms. Because when I first started wrestling, the very first year, is when he had the neck injury. And I remember watching that match, I remember saying to myself, What if my career, my life’s work, all ended something that’s completely out of my hands. How would I feel? So he felt great when we were rolling around. And he, you know, and he’s, you think. So I’m like, I know. So end this on your own terms, your way. Fast forward. We do the cinematic match, and then we do Double or Nothing against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. And that was the true test if this Darby Allin guy is just blowing smoke up Sting’s ass, they’re like, Okay, I talked him into this. We really got to live up to this, you know? And then after the match, he’s like, dude, could not have done it without you. And I was just like, I knew it. You had it, you know what? I mean? Like, I felt so rewarded that night, and God, we ended up having so many matches. And it was just such an incredible experience, because it goes back to, I was talking about the ego he walks in. He could have been walking around like, Oh, I’m staying you don’t know what I’ve done, you know, but he was so humble. He forgets he’s Sting. I looked at that’s what I want to be when this is all said and done. I just want to be able to write off in the sunset, not looking desperate for attention. And he’s like, it’s done. I can focus on my normal life.”

Sting’s final match came at AEW Revolution, where he and Allin retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships — allowing the legendary performer to retire as a champion, a rare feat in professional wrestling.

Allin said he hopes to have a similarly “beautiful career farewell” when his own time eventually comes. He credited their success to the lack of ego between them, explaining that his priority in every match is to elevate his opponent — even if it means putting his own body on the line.

Their run together not only revitalized Sting’s final chapter, but also solidified one of the most meaningful partnerships of the modern era.