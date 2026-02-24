AEW Files Trademark For “Paid In Full”

All Elite Wrestling has taken steps to secure a new phrase that could be tied to its tag team landscape.

On February 23, 2026, AEW filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term “Paid in Full.” The filing covers entertainment services related to professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by a tag team of wrestlers.

While AEW has not publicly announced how the phrase will be used, trademark filings are a routine part of protecting potential team names, event branding, or storyline concepts before they are officially unveiled.

The timing of the filing has sparked speculation among fans and industry observers:

Tag Team Rebrand:

The most common theory is that “Paid in Full” could be the name of a new or rebranded tag team on the AEW roster.

Special Event Branding:

AEW has frequently used themed titles for special television episodes. Given recent trademark activity for terms like Fire, Firestorm, and Blitz, “Paid in Full” could serve as a featured episode theme for Dynamite or Collision.

Potential Pairing:

Some fans have floated the idea that the name could be connected to a high-profile alliance — possibly involving Mercedes Moné and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena — though there has been no confirmation of such plans.

The filing comes as AEW builds momentum toward AEW Revolution, scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The card is already shaping up with major championship bouts, including:

– FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks

– MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match — with the added stipulation that if Page fails to defeat MJF, he can never challenge for the title again.

Whether “Paid in Full” becomes the identity of a rising tag team, a major event theme, or something entirely different, AEW’s latest trademark move signals that more creative developments could be on the horizon.

PWMania.com will provide updates once further details emerge.