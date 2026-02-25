Rebel Gives Update On Cancer Diagnosis

How is Rebel doing these days?

Let’s find out!

The former AEW women’s wrestling star took to social media today, releasing a new video updating fans on her health after being diagnosed in late-2025 with cancer.

She stated the following:

“Right now I am in the hospital, but for a good reason. It’s a rehab hospital. I’ve been trying a few different rehabs, and I’m just not getting great results, so I was able to, while I’m waiting for my doctors to figure out what to do next – and I’ll share that with you guys when I know more. It just takes time. – But meanwhile, while I’m waiting, I was able to get into an inpatient rehab. I’m doing speech therapy for my speech, and chewing is difficult and swallowing. So I’m getting speech therapy for that. I’m getting occupational therapy for being able to raise my hands. And I’m also getting physical therapy, and that will help with my walking and my gait. Right now, I’m walking with a walker. I am able to walk without the walker, but I am a big fall risk. So we just take precautions. I am able to walk with a walker and even without a walker. And some people don’t get that privilege. So it is definitely helpful being here, just by being here without the therapy. And so I am staying strong and looking to get stronger and hopefully regain some independence.”

Watch the complete Rebel video update via the Instagram post embedded below.