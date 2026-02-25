Tommaso Ciampa Explains How AEW Fans Took A ‘Big Burden’ Off His Shoulders

All Elite Wrestling is like nothing else on this planet.

That’s how Tommaso Ciampa sees things, anyways.

The former TNT Champion reflected on his “magical” AEW Dynamite debut, while explaining why he feels like there is nothing else on the planet like AEW during a new interview this week with 9News (see video below).

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the beginnings of his pro wrestling career: “The bug bit me real young, you know, since I was, you know, my earliest memories, four or five, playing with the figures. A lot of kids grow out of it, and I just kind of grew into it and just dug my heels in. Luckily too, I came from, I grew up in Boston. Killer Kowalski’s school was only about a half hour from my house. So I had the benefit of seeing independent wrestlers around and seeing them at the gym and stuff as I got into age 16, 17, 18. So I found a way to get my foot in the door, and then once I did, I just never got out.”

On his AEW debut and how fans took a ‘big burden’ off his shoulders with the way they reacted to it: “That was a big burden taken off the shoulders the moment, not the music hit, because no one knew when the music hit, right? But the moment the name flashed and the lights came up, because you just don’t know, you know, as the performer. This wasn’t a I hope they remember me thing, because I had only left WWE four to six weeks before. This was just I hope they care thing, and to hear that reaction and to have it be with Mark Briscoe, who is a guy I go 15 years back with and love him to death. Everything about that night, that day, the whole week was just magical.”

On how there is nothing else on the planet like a live AEW show: “All Elite Wrestling is like nothing else on this planet, especially live. Live pro wrestling is unparalleled, and what they’re doing right now, what we’re doing right now at All Elite is just incredible. The crowds, the atmosphere, it’s just there’s a little bit of something for everybody between Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale and Orange Cassidy. We get a good mix of every kind of genre of pro wrestling. It’s just been a blast so far.”