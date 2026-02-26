Video: Kenny Omega Performs Motion Capture Work For Street Fighter 6

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Kenny Omega revealed that he performed motion capture work for Street Fighter 6 as Alex. Capcom recently released a video showcasing Omega’s motion capture work for the character.

The caption reads, “BANG! Watch what happened behind the scenes when @KennyOmegamanX dropped by to do motion capture for Alex, including his signature move.”

Omega recently suffered a significant loss to Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. After the match, Strickland chained Omega up. It has also been reported that Omega will not be participating in AEW Revolution next month.

Additionally, Alex, a character played by Omega, will officially join the Street Fighter 6 roster on Tuesday, March 17th.